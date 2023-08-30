Dr Nandipha Magudumana is expected to reply to the State’s scathing arguments opposing her bail application in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court that Magudumana is a flight risk and cannot be trusted that she will abide by the law if released on bail.

Magudumana wants to be released on R10 000.

She is facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a body and defeating the ends of justice.

In her affidavit, Magudumana revealed that the convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester forced her out of the country against her will.

Her lawyer Frans Dlamini says, “On and about 17 March 2023, I was in the company of accused number 5, I was instructed and commanded by the accused to get into the vehicle to leave to the destination unknown to me at that time. I was defenseless and hopeless.”

She said she is still challenging her arrest in Tanzania.

Magudumana told the court that she will be staying with a friend and intends to abide by the court instructions if released. She said she does not have identities of the state’s witnesses and will not interfere with the case.

VIDEO: Day 1 of Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application:

– Report by Makgala Masiteng and Ishmael Modiba