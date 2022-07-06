Healthcare practitioner in the Eastern Cape Health Department Dr Litha Matiwane told mourners at the mass funeral of the victims ...Read more
Families have read the obituaries of the deceased at the symbolic funeral of 21 young people that died at Enyobeni...
A crescendo of heart-wrenching wails spread across the marquee as the Apostle Bathanwa Kwatsha rendered a moving opening prayer during...
Two of the 21 patrons who tragically died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London will be buried on Wednesday.
Final touch-ups are under way at an open field in Scenery Park, outside East London, where a mass funeral for...
The tragic death of 21 people in Scenery Park, outside East London in the Eastern Cape, has done very little...
People living near the Enyobeni Tavern have taken extra measures to protect their properties from patrons who end up in...
The oversight visit by the Portfolio Committee for women, youth and persons with disabilities was cut short in East London...
The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Eastern Cape has lambasted President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to attend the...
Officials from the Buffalo City Metro and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board have made surprise visits to liquor outlets in...
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed his attendance at the mass funeral of the 21 people who died at the Enyobeni...
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the increased social acceptability of young people drinking alcohol has become a serious problem in the...
The community at Scenery Park in East London in the Eastern Cape, where 21 young people, including teenagers died at...
The youth of Scenery Park in East London, Eastern Cape, is requesting that various facets of society develop a multifaceted...
