The owner of the Enyobeni tavern and two employees in East London, Eastern Cape, have been arrested on Wednesday.

The arrests are in connection with the tragedy in which 21 young people died at the tavern more than two weeks ago.

In a statement, police say that the tavern owner and the two employees face charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act.

The owner is due to appear in court on the 19th of August while the employees have been fined R2 000 each. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will appear in court on the same day as the owner.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo City Metro has embarked on a campaign to ensure the safety of patrons at establishments where alcohol is sold.

The Metro is also calling on these establishments to use strict entry requirements and even insist on IDs from patrons to avoid underage drinking.

