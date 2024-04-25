IFP concerned over removal of posters in North West

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the North West has expressed concern regarding the removal of their election posters in the province.

The party says this happens more often in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region, which includes towns such as the province’s capital Mahikeng, Lichtenburg, and Zeerust.

The fourth largest party in the country has opened a criminal case with the police, regarding the incidents. According to the electoral code of conduct, destroying, removing or defacing posters of other parties is prohibited.

IFP provincial leader Themba Gwabeni says he believes that the vandalism and removal of their posters is a clear intention of denying them the right to campaign vigorously in the province.

“We found that our posters were removed right across the province. In Ngaka, we’ve been in Khunwana, we’ve been in Atamelang, we have been in Setlopo, and Majemantsho, it was worse to an extent that we had opened a case with the South African police.”

North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone says they have launched an investigation.

“We can confirm that a case of contravention of Section 92 of the Electoral Act of 1998 was registered at Lomanyaneng Police Station. A dedicated team responsible for election-related cases is investigating. The suspect is unknown at this stage, and no one has been arrested.” – Report by Thabiso Moss