State to submit additional bank records for Accused 1 in Meyiwa case

The State in the Senzo Meyiwa case is expected to hand in more bank records of accused 1 – Muzi Sibiya – when the trial resumes on Friday morning.

Five men are on trial in the High Court for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Sibiya previously told the court that he had left Gauteng in 2013 and only returned in 2015 and could not have been in Gauteng nor involved in the killing of Meyiwa in October 2014.

But Ronnie Sibanda, who is part of the prosecution team, told the court of a series of transactions from Sibiya’s bank account between October 2014 – the month Meyiwa was murdered – and December that year.

Crime scene

Defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu also denies that accused number 1 took the police to the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene. This emerged during the cross-examination of Captain Martin Nayilana who was called by the state to testify about the pointings out of various locations by Sibiya – which include the crime scene.

The state in the trial first called police officer Keitumetsi Portia Mashele to the stand. Mashele confirmed that she was the one responsible for collecting DNA swabs from accused number 2 Bongani Ntanzi – following his arrest on 16 June 2020.

“After completing the forms I took the forensic bag and sealed the forms inside the forensic bag. After that, I then sealed it in front of Sergeant Mogane, Sergeant Mabena and Mr Ntanzi. Then after having sealed the duplicates and the kit I gave them to Sergeant Mogane at the cells.”

The state then moved on to call Captain Martin Nayilana who testified on the pointings out of various locations.

While Sibiya had claimed he was assaulted and tortured and taken to various locations he had no knowledge of, Nayilana says Sibiya is the one who gave directions to the Khumalo home in Vosloorus where Meyiwa was shot.

“Photo 16 you see again the accused Muzi pointing. After he pointed out the place that’s when we got back into the vehicle. We drove until we got to the second spot. That is where he was giving Radebe instructions on where to turn.”

However, Sibiya’s defence counsel, Thulani Mngomezulu disputes this.

Mgomezulu: “It was not accused number 1.”

Nailana: “Let me remind the court, my Lord. In my testimony during the trial within the trial. I told the court that he was not familiar with Alberton. Only if we can get him to Vosloorus and I chose the easiest route to Vosloorus.”

Mngomezulu: “My Lord I just want to remind the court that we are rebutting the evidence of the state by saying accused number 1 is the one who these witnesses to the place where the incident occurred.”

The case continues.

