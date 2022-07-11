The Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape has embarked on a campaign to ensure the safety of patrons at alcohol selling establishments within the Metro.

The Metro is also calling on these establishments to use strict entry requirements and even require IDs from patrons to avoid underage drinking.

This action comes in the wake of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy where 21 teenagers died two weeks ago. There are more than a thousand liquor establishments registered with the provincial Liquor Board in the metro.

BCM spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, says they are also strengthening their efforts in clamping down illegal liquor outlets.

“We further urge parents not children to go buy alcohol on their behalf we want to call on these establishment in BCM to also monitor the number of patrons in their premises and choose lives over profits.”

Ngwenya also urged liquor outlet owners to relook the duties of their security personnel. “They must look in terms of their security personnel, people must be screened. Some of the areas we picked up during our operations like ventilation, fire extinguishers, the exit and the entrance points health and security are looked into.”

VIDEO | Inside Enyobeni tavern with Chriselda Lewis: