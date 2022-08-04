The Eastern Cape Government has confirmed the results of what led the deaths of 21 young people at eNyobeni tavern in Scenery in East London in June have been received.

The families will first be informed and then the results made public. Early reports said methanol had been discovered in all the bodies. This is a type of alcohol that is poisonous to humans.

Video: Inside Enyobeni tavern with Chriselda Lewis

Currently, three people are in custody of allegedly stealing items belonging to some of the victims. Premier, Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement while handing over a house at Peddie.

“I can tell out you because I have been briefed that the results are back, they arrived yesterday for eNyobeni children. We said in our last interaction with the families, we are going to take the results – the outcome to the families themselves. The details as to what happened child by child will be taken to the families, we are no longer going to call a meeting again,” said Mabuyane.

Video: Enyobeni Tragedy | Some family members disappointed by preliminary lab results: