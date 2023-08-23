The state is set to conclude its case in the Enyobeni Tavern trial where the tavern owners, Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, are facing charges of selling alcohol to minors and allowing them into the tavern.

The state showed CCTV footage of the day when 21 patrons died. In the footage, tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu could be seen scanning liquor on the counter and accepting cash from the customers.

The court said it could not accurately estimate the age of the patrons who were seen on the video footage buying alcohol.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali says they have a solid case.

“The witness we had today was our last one, defense and prosecution agreed to visit the tavern so that they can ascertain a few things as far as the video that was played in court is concerned. We believe that we have led enough evidence for the court to get victory. It is up to the defense to refute whatever evidence we had led.”

Families of the victims are calling for justice: