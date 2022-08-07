The community of Gumbani outside Malamulele in Limpopo is reeling in shock following the death of two people who were coming from a local tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police in Limpopo says they are investigating one case of murder and another of culpable homicide. A 13-year-old girl was knocked down by a mini bus taxi and a 23-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and stabbed to death.

Witnesses say Nhlamulo Baloyi was assaulted and stabbed to death, allegedly by unknown patrons, following a brawl at a tavern in Gumbani outside Malamulele. The fight broke out on the early hours of Sunday, as the outlet was about to close.

Video| Two people arrested in connection with tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg:

Baloyi is a resident at a nearby village, but he was renting a room at Gumbani as he was a grade ten learner at the local high school. One of the residents who stay next to the tavern, Khensani Macevele says Baloyi was a close friend of her son, and he rented a room at her house.

Macevele says the suspects also stabbed her during the altercation that happened outside her house.

“They also stabbed me and broke my windows. I just wish that the one suspect that we could recognise will point police towards his accomplice so that they can all be arrested so the deceased’s family may have closure. They left their son in my care and now he has been killed,” said Macevele.

A mini bus driver was also injured during the altercations. While the driver was leaving the scene to seek medical attention at a nearby health center, he allegedly knocked down a thirteen-year-old girl. The teenage girl died on the scene. Limpopo transport spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene confirms the incident.

Chuene says, “A thirteen year old died after being knocked down by a minibus taxi in the early hours of Sunday the 7th of August on road D4 at Gumani village in Vhembe district. Possible cause is cited as pedestrian being on the road such a loss of life is heart-breaking and as a department we send our condolences to the bereaved family.”

The local headman, Ndhuna Hasani Siyani says he is concerned about how liquor outlets operate in the community.

“We are terrified that the incident might happen again as the deceased were coming from a tavern at two in the morning and the tavern is still operating as normal,” added Hasani Siyani.

Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo says they have opened a case of murder and another of culpable homicide. The family of the thirteen-year-old was not available to comment.

Video| Soweto tavern shooting death toll rises to 15: