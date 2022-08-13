Families of the 21 Enyobeni Tavern victims in East London in the Eastern Cape have welcomed the announcement that the final report on what led to the death of the teenagers will be released at the end of the month.

The announcement was made by the Eastern Cape Health Department during a meeting with the families at Cambridge Police Station.

This follows comments by the Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, that they have received the final report. In June, 21 teenagers died inside the Enyobeni Tavern under mysterious circumstances.

The cause of death is still not confirmed, although a preliminary report revealed that all the bodies contained a toxic alcohol called ‘methanol’.

One of the family members is Xolile Mlandeni.

“Yes, we are happy because we spoke to the doctors and we agreed on what we are going to do now. Because now they are going to tell us, not tell the premier. We also told them that, they mustn’t even tell the President before they tell us. We agreed about that.”

Eastern Cape Health Department Spokesperson, Siyanda Manana, says they have brought in three Forensic Pathology experts, to ensure accuracy in the final report.

“What is happening now is that there is a compilation of chemical results, the toxicology results as well as the autopsy results. All of them, are being compiled and then they will then be presented to the families. So that is what is happening. We’ve got three experts to help in the finalisation of the report.”

Final report on Enyobeni Tavern deaths expected soon