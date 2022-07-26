The case against three men accused of stealing items belonging to some of the people who died in the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy is expected to resume on Monday for a formal bail hearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The case against the fourth suspect who is a minor has been postponed to August 30, 2022, by the same court. They were arrested last week.

Some of the stolen items include shoes, weaves and a watch. The stolen items were identified by the families of the deceased.

The cause of death is still being investigated, however, methanol was found in the bodies of the deceased.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source. It also occurs naturally in humans, animals, and plants.

Police say the suspects have not been linked to the deaths. They say there could be more arrests in connection with the thefts.

Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana says, “Since the investigation is ongoing we can expect more arrests to be made at this stage there is no indication will have been made…”

Four suspects appear in court in connection with the theft of items:

