Four suspects between the ages of 16 and 21 years old are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday, in connection with the theft of items belonging to the 21 teenagers that died at Enyobeni Tavern at Scenery Park in East London, last month.

The stolen items, which have been recovered, include shoes, weaves, clothes and a watch.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday and Friday last week.

Their arrest forms part of the investigation into the death of 21 teenagers inside a tavern last month.

Preliminary report shows that all the bodies of the deceased contained toxic alcohol called methanol. It’s still unclear how they came into contact with methanol.

The suspects are facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property, and defeating the ends of justice.

