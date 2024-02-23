Enyobeni Tavern owners fined R5 000 each or 100 days in prison

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Enyobeni Tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu have been sentenced to a fine of R5 000 each or spend 100 days in prison by the East London Regional Court.

The couple was found guilty of selling or supplying liquor to persons under the age of 18 years.

The tavern, located at Scenery Park in East London, gained notoriety in 2022 when 21 young people tragically lost their lives inside the establishment.

A formal inquest into the deaths of these young people is yet to commence at the Mdantsane Regional Court.

Enyobeni Tavern court case I Tavern owners sentencing

