Zizi Kodwa will be among dignitaries attending Zahara’s funeral

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa will be among the dignitaries attending the funeral of the multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana at the East London International Convention Centre this morning.

The body of Mkutukana, also known as Zahara, was at her home in the Phumlani township where a prayer service was held ahead of the funeral. Zahara died in a Johannesburg hospital earlier this month at the age of 36.

Emotions were high, as the family got to see the late singer’s body for the last time ahead of the main funeral service at the East London ICC.

Meanwhile, the Mkutukana family said it appreciates the support it’s receiving from the public. One of the family members Nkosiyam Mkutukana said at the musician’s memorial service in East London yesterday that the support was comforting.

“Indeed it is a sad situation, particularly because she was still young and a bread winner to her siblings. The support that we have received from different people from different societies has made things easier for us that we are able to do a sendoff of this nature.”