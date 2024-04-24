Prominent senior E Cape health official arrested

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A prominent senior official in the Eastern Cape Department of Health was arrested in East London this morning on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

He handed himself over to the Hawks in the presence of his legal representative.

His is due to appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court later today.

