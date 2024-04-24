sabc-plus-logo

Home

Prominent senior E Cape health official arrested

Cuffed hands indicating an arrest
  • A person being arrested.
  • Image Credits :
  • X - @SAPS
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A prominent senior official in the Eastern Cape Department of Health was arrested in East London this morning on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

He handed himself over to the Hawks in the presence of his legal representative.

His is due to appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court later today.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES