Mabuyane welcomes suspension of taxi shutdown

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the suspension of the taxi shutdown that led to several road closures across the province, and also disrupting different services.

The shutdown was due to non-payment of funds by the provincial transport department to scholar transport operators.

This shut down also disrupted health services at almost 60 healthcare facilities, mainly in the Buffalo City Metro.

The provincial government has committed to settle all the outstanding verified and legitimate invoices, dating back from January to March 2024.

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Khusela Rantjie says, “To fast track this process, command centers have been established in district offices of the DOT [Department of Transport] to improve efficiencies, especially in districts where there are high volumes of invoices.”

“This is to ensure that the department concludes the payment process, inline with the said deadline. The engagements have been able to prevent a prolonged and possibly economic crippling protest action,” adds Rantjie.

