Taxi crashes into a house, kills six in Makhanda

Six people were killed and three injured when a minibus-taxi crashed into a house in Joza township in Makhanda.

Police spokesperson Marius McCarthy says the taxi allegedly veered off the road, hitting a young boy, before crashing into the house yesterday.

“It is alleged that the Inyathi minibus-taxi was moving at a high speed down M Street, Joza Township. It collided with a male, minor person before crashing into a house on O Street. Six people, three women, two men and a minor were certified dead on the scene. Three women who had serious injuries were taken to Settlers Hospital.”