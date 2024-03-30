Five killed in Eastern Cape taxi crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five people have been killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N2 between Makhanda and Peddie in the Eastern Cape.

The provincial Transport Department says 12 other people were slightly injured and taken to hospital following the collision which happened this morning.

The Department’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, says the minibus taxi was travelling towards Peddie when it crashed into the stationery truck.

Binqose says poor visibility is suspected to be the cause of the crash.

Binqose says, “As we hit the halfway mark of our Arrive Alive campaign, this is the worst crash we’ve had in the province. We’ve had several crashes before but many have claimed one life, with the worst having claimed two.”

“The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape Mr Xolile Nqatha is extending his sincere words of condolences to the family of the deceased, wishing those in hospital a speedy recovery while challenging road users to remain vigilant as we are gearing up for the next 48 hours which is set to be the busiest of our campaign this year.”

In another tragic taxi accident, on the N1 in Paarl Western Cape, three people lost their lives.