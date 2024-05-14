Four dead, eight injured in Eastern Cape road accidents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four individuals lost their lives in two separate accidents, leaving eight others injured in Eastern Cape roads, on Monday.

The initial incident involved a head-on collision between two trucks on the R72 near Tsholomnqa. Both truck drivers succumbed to the collision while three passengers sustained injuries.

The second accident, a single-vehicle crash, resulted in two fatalities when the bakkie they were travelling in overturned on the R61 between Cradock and Takastad. Seven occupants were in the vehicle, and five individuals suffered injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating culpable homicide cases in both incidents.

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, Unathi Binqose, has stressed the importance of vigilance on the roads.

“Yes, we can confirm the accidents that claimed the lives of four people on our roads yesterday. This is an indication that fatal accidents can happen at any given time. It is for that reason that the MEC is calling for drivers to be extra vigilant at all times. He has also offered condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing those hospitalised a speedy and full recovery.”