Trucks, debris used to block Eastern Cape roads

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Unknown people have closed a number of roads in the Eastern Cape using trucks and debris.

It’s not clear whether the closure of roads is related to the scholar transport operators’ planned shutdown.

The provincial Department of Transport released a statement saying there is a planned shutdown over the department’s non-payment of the operators’ dues.

The closed roads include, the N2 in Dutywa, Mooiplas and roads in Zwelitsha.

The Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane says payments start on Friday.

“We are sorting out the systems once and for all together with [department of] education to make sure that all those who are contracted are able to get their money on time. We are going to improve this system to make sure that the system is efficient,”

“When you put in your invoices, they are being paid within 30 days. I commit myself. We have resolved a lot of issues that have been confronting the economy. We cannot have a national shutdown that is located on the Eastern Cape,” adds Mabuyane.

Meanwhile. the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has distanced itself from the scholar transport operators’ planned shutdown.

Santaco says its members will operate normally today.

Eastern Cape – #TaxiStrike Multiple routes blocked, at multiple locations across the province pic.twitter.com/jXXYBlWakN — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 2, 2024

Eastern Cape – #TaxiStrike Police moving in to clear blockages – stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel in the region pic.twitter.com/dT7V5A9UY4 — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 2, 2024

R72 towards Lovers Twist , Port Alfred…. https://t.co/ktFf3wGoyj pic.twitter.com/uJ460t7Wzf — Mr Nice Thangs 🤟🏾🎈 (@DweshThaRascal) May 2, 2024