‘We don’t wait to be in government to change peoples lives’

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) President, Mzwanele Nyhontso, says his party has been changing people’s lives, especially those in rural areas even though they are not in government. The PAC of Azania took its campaign trail to Centane in the Eastern Cape. Nyhontso says his party can do even more if voted into power.

The PAC held a horse racing event to garner support in in the area of Centane. An area facing service delivery challenges including water shortage and poor road infrastructure. Nyhontso says his party will focus on fixing these issues.

“You could see there’s no freedom here. You were traveling though gravel road, there’s no water, there’s no infrastructure, people are not working, we are telling them to vote PAC so that we change their lives. We’ll also be hosting a soccer tournament to keep the youth busy. All categories of people are, old, youth and everyone is here.”

Nyhontso says they have been changing people’s lives for years.

“We don’t wait to be in government to change people’s lives. We’ve been changing people’s lives not only in the Eastern Cape, all over the country. During COVID-19 we’ve been giving people food parcels, we’ve been supporting the every where.”

Elections campaign today in the Eastern Cape https://t.co/BxnnLVkhAJ — Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) (@MyPAConline) April 27, 2024