Zahara’s funeral to take place today

The body of the multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana, is expected to arrive at her home in Phumlani township in East London in the Eastern Cape this morning.

The funeral of Mkutukana, also known as Zahara, will take place in the town’s international conference centre.

She died in a Johannesburg hospital earlier this month after a short illness. Zahara was 36. Her memorial service was held in East London yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Mkutukana family said it appreciates the support it’s receiving from the public. One of the family members Nkosiyam Mkutukana said at the musician’s memorial service in East London yesterday that the support was comforting.

“Indeed it is a sad situation, particularly because she was still young and a bread winner to her siblings. The support that we have received from different people from different societies has made things easier for us that we are able to do a sendoff of this nature.”