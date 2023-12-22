Zahara’s memorial service to be held in East London

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The memorial service of the multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter, Bulelwa Mkutukana, will be held in East London in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Mkutukana, whose stage name was Zahara, died in a Johannesburg hospital last week following a short illness at the age of 36.

The musician’s funeral will also be held in the province on Saturday.

Her first album titled “Loliwe’ went double platinum.

The provincial government is organising the memorial service.

The Arts and Culture MEC, Nonceba Kotsiwe says, “The Eastern Cape government working closely with the family has worked tirelessly to ensure that even though Zahara did not receive an official Provincial funeral, she will get a proper and befitting send-off for her stature. We would like to thank private contributors who have held a helping hand to ensure Zahara gets a befitting send-off.”

VIDEO | Zahara’s memorial service in Johannesburg:

