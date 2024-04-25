Family, friends gather to remember slain comedian Mashata

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The memorial service for murdered comedian and DJ Peter Mabuse, commonly known by his stage name Mashata, was held at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon. The service was organised by the Tshwane University of Technology.

Mashata died in a hail of bullets, after performing at a local pub in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria last weekend.

His family has been left devastated. Mabuse’s mother Rebecca says, “They shot him in the ear, hand, and chest. They were trained to kill him. I’ve lost a son, but I’ve gained sons and daughters. My son never had a security guard, he believed in God’s protection.”

Family representative Margaret Hlongwane thanked those gathered at the memorial for their support.

“We are hurt and grieving. To the murderers we won’t pay revenge, the lord will deal with you, our tears won’t run dry.”

The popular DJ and comedian was driving his bakkie after leaving an entertainment lounge in the early hours of Sunday morning when he was ambushed and came under heavy fire.

His friend Aubrey Poe says, “You know that you are loved when you have this energy, he was a beautiful soul.”

Mashata wore many hats which stretched beyond the comedy arena. The DJ worked for the Tshwane University of Technology and served as an announcer for the PSL soccer team Mamelodi Sundowns.

Colleagues, friends, and fellow soccer fans paid tribute to Mabuse. CampLeMash Project Manager Pheladi Makgabo says, “We will continue his legacy. The book of John talks about love. Peter was about love, and he spread the love movement without any expectations. He had a passion for everything around him, a mentor and inspiration to us. He believed in us, and he will forever live in our hearts, rest in peace.”.

He will be laid to rest this weekend.