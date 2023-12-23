Musicians like the late Zahara deserve to be honoured: MEC Kontsiwe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Cape Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe says music icons like the late Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana who contribute immensely to the development of arts in the province deserve to be honoured the best way possible.

The MEC is among the provincial leaders that are in attendance at the funeral service of the late songstress.

She says the provincial government’s role in the memorial service and funeral arrangement is due to Zahara’s contribution to the music industry.

“She has lifted up the name of the province in the work she did, even though she was staying in Gauteng the fact that she is coming from this province is the matter that we really appreciate and that is one of the reasons that we supported the family through and through. We have been with them from the time she was in hospital and we were involved with the memorial and funeral arrangements. Ours is to show support.”



