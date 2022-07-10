The Eastern Cape government has defended its decision to holding a symbolic mass funeral service for 19 of the 21 young people who died at a tavern in East London last month. This follows strong criticism against the provincial government.

The symbolic funeral service was held on Wednesday in Scenery Park, where President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy.

Enyobeni Mass Funeral I President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses mourners at Scenery Park

The Premier’s spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie says the decision to hold the symbolic mass funeral was done in consultation with the families of the victims.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government wishes to inform South Africans that the modalities of the service came as a result of broader consultations between the next of kin, Avbob and government. It is a common cause that families have the final say on the handling of the mortal remains of their loved ones in accordance with their beliefs. The final approach to this service was therefore informed by those beliefs and preferences,” says Rantjie.

Enyobeni Mass Funeral I SABC News Chriselda Lewis provides a recap of the day’s activities