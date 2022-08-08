Three men accused of allegedly stealing from victims of the eNyobeni Tavern tragedy have been denied bail in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The State opposes their release citing they might interfere with the ongoing investigation. Although their legal representative told the court that granting bail would be in the interest of justice, the court held a different view.

The three men told the East London Magistrate’s Court that they intend not to plead guilty when the matter goes to trial.

The court said that bail would not be in the interest of justice and their safety is not guaranteed due to the public uproar about the charges they are facing.

Magistrate Luyanda Gobingca says, “The three applicants do not dispute that items belonging to the deceased were recovered from their possession. With all being said and done, this court is of the view it can never be said that it is in the interest of justice that the three applicants receive bail. The bail application for Aphiwe Rawutini, Someleze Dyani and Sinobomi Ntyintyi is hereby denied or refused by this court.”

The three men were arrested on the 21st of July. They were caught on CCTV cameras allegedly undressing the victims while they were unconscious. They might soon be joined by other accused in the dock.

Investigators are looking for further suspects who are seen on the CCTV footage allegedly stealing from victims.

The case was postponed to the 15th of September.

