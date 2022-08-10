Parents and families who lost their children at Enyobeni Tavern have lambasted the government for not updating them about developments on the incident.

They are demanding the release of the autopsy results after Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that the lab results are back in the province from Cape Town. However, they still have not received them.

In June 21 young people died at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London.

One unhappy bereaved father, Khululekile Ncandana, says the government is not taking them seriously.

“I can tell you because l have been briefed that the results are back and they arrived yesterday for Enyobeni children. We said in our last interaction with the families, we are going to take the results and the outcome to the families themselves the details as to what happened to child by child will be taken to the families we are no longer going to call a meeting again,” explains Ncandana.

Parents of the Enyobeni tragedy voice out their feelings to the media

Complex case

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson, Yonela Dekeda, says they need more time to finalise the report.

“This is a complex situation and the team once the report is finalised the outcome will be released appropriately.”