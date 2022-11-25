The trial of the Enyobeni tavern owners is set to begin on April 25, 2023, in the East London Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu are charged with the illegal sale and distribution of alcohol to persons under the age of 18.

The accused pleaded not guilty to two counts of distributing alcohol to under-aged persons.

They are also accused of allowing cashier Xolisa Duma and Sivuyile Ngamlana to sell alcohol to teenagers.

The charge sheet refers to 11 of the 21 teenagers who died at the tavern.

Families, community members, political parties, religious organisations, and various other stakeholders gathered outside East London Magistrate’s Court ahead of the owners’ appearance.

ActionSA in the Eastern Cape was among some of the political parties present, calling for the rule of law and justice to prevail.

Protestors say they are still rejecting asphyxiation as the official cause of death and are calling for government to provide them with answers.

SABC News Reporter Abongile Jantjies spoke to some of the protestors ahead of the court case: