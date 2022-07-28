The Chancellor of the University of South Africa and former President, Thabo Mbeki, has added his voice to calls that the ongoing investigation into the cause of death of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London in the Eastern Cape should be concluded speedily.

Speaking at a UNISA graduation ceremony in the town, Mbeki paid tribute to the families of the victims who died last month.

Police forensic experts said methanol was detected in all the bodies of the deceased, but it was not enough to cause their deaths.

The investigation into the cause of deaths is not yet complete.

Mbeki says the bereaved families need closure. “This is the first time that I come to the city after that terrible incident of the death of young people at a tavern…we hope that the scientist will complete their work as soon as possible with regards to the identification of cause of that unfortunate death so that everything can be done and deal with the consequences of what was wrong thing to do.”

