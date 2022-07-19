Forensic experts say there is still no conclusive cause of deaths of the 21 young victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London in the Eastern Cape.

The Police Minister has told the media that investigations are continuing.

He says government will continue to work with the bereaved families to seek answers.

Earlier, emotions ran high after the bereaved families met with Cele and Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Some of the family members cried uncontrollably after the meeting.

The young people’s bodies were found at the tavern on a Sunday morning last month.

VIDEO | Enyobeni Tavern tragedy Update:

Arrests

The owner of the Enyobeni tavern and two employees were subsequently released after being arrested on charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act on Wednesday.

In a statement, the police said the 52-year-old owner and his two employees were arrested on charges related to the case the Eastern Cape Liquor board had opened.

The owner and his two employees aged 33 and 34 are facing charges related to the contravention of the Liquor Act.

The tavern owner is due to appear in court on the 19th of August while the two employees were handed a fine of R2000 each. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will appear with the owner in court on the same day.

Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says the investigation focused on the alleged violation or contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act by permitting or conniving for the selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years and for selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years.