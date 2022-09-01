The Eastern Cape Health Department is keeping mum about the cause of death of 21 patrons at Enyobeni Tavern in East London.

Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana has told the media they are busy informing families about the results and were advised by their legal teams not to make the results public.

Latest development in Enyobeni Tavern tragedy investigations:

The 21 teenagers died during an event at the tavern on the 26th of June. Speaking on behalf of the families, Khululekile Ncandana says families will address the media as soon as they all receive the report.

Manana has indicated that the department will follow protocol and forward the document to the police.

“We solicited a legal opinion on the matter, and we were then advised that this is really what it should be so that’s what guides us at this point in time. There is nothing sinister about what we are doing and in terms of what we said, that document that we’ve read out to the parents, is a document which will be available. The parents know what to do and they are aware in terms of how to access the document in terms of the PAIA Act.”

Parents frustrated

The parents of the 21 children are showing signs of frustration as they are not happy with the findings the Department of Health has shared with them regarding to what led to the deaths of their children.

They say what they have been told by the Department officials on Thursday is not what they have been anticipating based on the preliminary results they were given at their last meeting and that they are not going to rest until they get the truth.

They say the Department further told them that they are not allowed to get a written report of the results to the findings. They have indicated that now, they are looking for legal advise to get to the bottom of what transpired at the tavern.