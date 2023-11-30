Enyobeni Tavern case remanded to February 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The case against the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern has been remanded to the 21st of February next year for closing arguments. Both the state and defense have now closed their cases.

The owners, Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela, face charges of selling alcohol to minors and allowing them into the establishment. In June last year, 21 young people died at the tavern.

Two former employees of Enyobeni Tavern, Sivuyile Gqamalana and Xoliswa Duma, were part of the defense witnesses, including the owners. They’ve denied selling alcohol to minors.

But after their arrest, the two paid admission of guilt fines of R2000 each for selling alcohol to minors. They both told the court that it was not properly explained to them what it meant to pay the fine and were not allowed their right to an attorney. They claim to have taken all precautionary measures when they realized that the tavern was becoming overcrowded.

“On the next appearance, is for the state and the defense to present arguments to the court on the merits of the evidence that was presented in court and then the court will arrive at a verdict. For now, we can say the trial is approaching the end because the state and the defense have both closed their cases after calling all witnesses,” says NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.