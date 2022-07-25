The case against three men accused of stealing items belonging to some of the people who died at the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy has been postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail hearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The case against the fourth suspect, who is a minor, has been postponed to the 30th of August by the same court.

They were arrested last week. Some of the stolen items include shoes, hair weaves and a watch. The stolen items were identified by the families of the deceased.

The cause of the deaths is still being investigated, however methanol was found in the bodies of the deceased.

Methanol is poisonous to humans. Police say the suspects have not been linked to the deaths.

Police say there could be more arrests in connection with the thefts.

Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana says, “Since the investigation is on-going we can expect more arrests to be made at this stage.”

VIDEO | Enyobeni Tavern | Four suspects appear in court in connection with the theft of items: