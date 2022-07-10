The recently held symbolic mass funeral for the 21 young people who lost their lives at eNyobeni tavern in East London has been met with criticism by some people. They argue it was a publicity stunt and an effort to spend tax payer’s money.

They further allege that the idea to bring empty coffins to the service wasn’t well thought through because it made the grieving families’ suffering worse.

The last victim of eNyobeni tragedy has been laid to rest on Sunday Devastated and distraught families continue to pick up the pieces, following the deaths of their loved ones.

16-year-old Azizipho Zilindile was the last eNyobeni victim to be laid to rest. Some individuals are not happy about how the process was handled.

Eugene Adams, a teacher of a deceased learner says that it is a waste of money and other efforts could have been made to assist the parents because a funeral is not just about a coffin and a grave. It is also about feeding the mourners and not letting families of those who are buried today look like beggars.

Meanwhile, other people disagree with this view. Siphenathi Ntshakaza who is the uncle of the deceased learner says that the funeral was very good.

“It was more like a memorial service, it happened so well and ministers did very well. He also added that they need more sponsors, especially in sports or anything to entertain children.

Meanwhile, Government maintains all decisions taken were in consultations with the affected families.

Acting Eastern Cape Government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie says, “The Eastern Cape government wishes to inform South Africans that the modalities of the service came as a result of broader consultations between the next of kin Avbob and government. This is in a common course that families have the final say on the handling of the mortal remains of their loved ones in accordance with their beliefs. The final approach was therefore informed by these beliefs and preferences.”

Results on what led to the death of the 21 patrons are yet to be announced.

