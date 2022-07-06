Some members of the Scenery Park Youth Forum are raising their concerns about their exclusion in the preparations leading up to the eNyobeni Tavern mass funeral service.

A member of the Forum Sikhumbuzo Koyana says they are not happy. “The issue is, they didn’t include the youth in the planning (of the funeral) even in the marshalling. They did what they want, it’s really frustrating.”

Some members of Scenery Park Youth Forum are complaining about being overlooked in the planning process leading to the mass funeral of #eNyobeni tavern tragedy. #sabcnews #EnyobeniMassFuneral pic.twitter.com/YFMhJV7Cn0 — BlackBallPen (@dinanodamano) July 6, 2022

Koyana says, “They must include the youth in whatever they are doing because for a long time they have been sidelining the youth. We are also facing other challenges in the community including a lack of recreational facilities, roads are in a bad state.”

Buffalo City spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya has engaged Koyana saying, “Their issues are genuine. We have been here for the past two weeks and have noted some of the problems in the area. The planning might not have been perfect but both provincial and local government have managed to come together to pull off a dignified send-off under the sad circumstances.”

Enyobeni Tragedy Mass Funeral

Ngwenya acknowledges they should have done a better job of involving the neighbourhood. He has expressed his expectation that they will continue to function more effectively going forward.

Koyana says he would like to see improvements in their community and not see patch efforts that are done when dignitaries visit their community.

Many from different walks of life have come to mourn the #eNyobeni Tavern victims. Young and old from around Buffalo City Metro are in attendance, many sitting outside in the overflow area. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/gtBmCJZ4R7 — BlackBallPen (@dinanodamano) July 6, 2022

Scenery Park Youth Forum claims there are no recreational facilities, accountability for the budget of the ward and decapitated roads are the most critical issues they want to be attended to.

Koyana says they are left broken by what happened at eNyobeni and he hopes believes this unfortunate tragedy will help bring attention and development to Scenery Park.