Former Member of Parliament and Disability Rights Activist, Thandiwe Mfulo was diagnosed with polio as a baby. As a result, she can’t walk.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Poliomyelitis, often known as polio, is a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children under the age of five.

The virus spreads mostly by the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, through a common carrier, such as contaminated water or food, and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can infiltrate the nervous system and cause paralysis.

Mfulo shares her journey of disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News Producer Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

She says, “Being disabled in a society can be a curse and it can be something good. It depends how you take it.”

Below is the full podcast:



