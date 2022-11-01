A Gauteng woman, Linda Dias Menezes, was diagnosed with epilepsy in 1999 at the age of 13.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that affects around 50 million people worldwide.

It is characterised by recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body or the entire body, and are sometimes accompanied by loss of consciousness and control of bowel or bladder function.

Seizure episodes are a result of excessive electrical discharges in a group of brain cells. Different parts of the brain can be the site of such discharges.

According to the Department of Health, about one in every 100 people has epilepsy and 75% of the people have had their first seizure before the age of 20 in South Africa.

Menezes shares her journey with disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News Producer Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

She says, “People with epilepsy are able to keep jobs and succeed academically. I think the key is to just look after yourself, know what your triggers are and take your medication.”

Below is the full podcast:



