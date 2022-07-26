After attempting suicide in 2001, Siyabulela Lucas, a Call Centre Agent at a local bank and an aspiring entrepreneur, lost his vision.

In this bi-weekly feature, Thrive, Lucas shares his journey with SABC Digital News producer, Lebo Tshangela on his disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges.

The 2011 Census Data estimates that there are 7.5% of South Africans with disabilities. 11% of the population admit to having mild or severe visual impairment.

Lucas has a message for people who find themselves visually impaired. “You have to accept psychologist assistance to accept the situation that you in order to be in a situation to move forward.”

Below is the full podcast:



