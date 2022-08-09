An African National Congress (ANC) politician and member of the National Governing Council for the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) of South Africa Councillor, Poppy Mocumi was diagnosed with polio as a child. As a result, she limps when she walks.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Poliomyelitis, often known as polio, is a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children under the age of five.

The virus spreads mostly by the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, through a common carrier, such as contaminated water or food, and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can infiltrate the nervous system and cause paralysis.

Mocumi shares her journey of disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News Producer Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

She points out, “God doesn’t give you a boy, He doesn’t bring you a girl, doesn’t give you child with a disability or a non-disabled child. No. God gives you a child…So accept that child as a gift from God.”

Below is the full podcast:



