Robert Masambo, a public servant in Mpumalanga, was born with polio. As a result, his leg had to be amputated.

Poliomyelitis, often known as polio, is a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children under the age of five, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The virus spreads mostly by the faecal-oral route or, less frequently, through a common carrier, such as contaminated water or food, and multiplies in the intestine, from where it can infiltrate the nervous system and cause paralysis.

Masambo shares his journey of disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News Producer Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

He says disabled people have to be assertive in the workplace.

“What is important for you as disabled person is to know and understand your rights so that people don’t actually bully you around, that at least you assist in contributing to ensuring that the working environment is conducive to yourself as a person with a disability.”

Below is the full podcast:



