Commission of Gender and Equality Commissioner, Nomasonto Mazibuko was born with albinism.

According to the United Nations, albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited difference present at birth.

In almost all types of albinism, both parents must carry the gene for it to be passed on, even if they do not have albinism themselves.

The condition is found in both sexes regardless of ethnicity and in all countries of the world.

Mazibuko shares her journey, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

She says, “People have changed their attitude towards us persons with albinism, I can’t say 50% or 60%. The plight of albinism is well spoken about. People no longer speak into their breath. The youth have got confidence.”

Below is the full podcast:



