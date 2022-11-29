Rhulani Baloyi, an award-winning journalist and TV host for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), learned that she was partially sighted as a child before going completely blind as a teenager.

The 2011 Census Data estimates that there are 7.5% of South Africans with disabilities. 11% of the population admit to having mild or severe visual impairment.

As South Africa approaches the end of National Disability Rights Awareness Month, Baloyi reflects on her disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News producer, Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

According to her, the media only covers disability issues in November. “In South Africa, we spend a lot of time, rightfully so, talking about gender issues, including everybody, about the LGBTQI community, aware of how important it is. Well, talk about racial issues, well even sometimes talk about class issues. If you are like me, you are a black woman and you have a disability, sometimes you feel like no one cares for your plight.”

Below is the full podcast:



