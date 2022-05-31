Palesa Manaleng, a journalist and para-athlete champion, suffered multiple injuries, including a spinal cord injury in a cycling accident in 2014.

In this bi-weekly feature, Thrive, Manaleng discusses her disability, personal achievements, aspirations, and challenges with SABC Digital News producer Lebo Tshangela.

According to the 2011 Census, South Africa has 2.9 million people with disabilities. As per the data, 2.5% of people with physical disabilities have mild difficulty walking, while 1% have severe difficulty walking a kilometre or climbing a flight of stairs.

Manaleng says, “If you do find yourself disabled from an accident or disease, my thing is cry about it, but don’t dwell in the frustration. Cry about it, get over it and keep living.”

Below is the full podcast:



