Limpopo single amputee, Godfrey Kubayi, known as Seun Stew, a dancer, lost his left leg after an accident at work in 2019.

According to the 2011 Census Data, there are 2.9 million people with disabilities in South Africa.

The National Library of Medicine states that between 2013 and 2018, 348 patients underwent lower limb amputations. The median age was 61.5 years. 53.7% were diabetic and 56.3% were hypertensive.

Kubayi shares his journey of disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News Producer Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

He says, “Other disabled people must not give up on the things they love.”

Below is the full podcast:



Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 1: Former Western Cape councillor with paraplegia shares his story

Related: PODCAST | THRIVE Part 2: Rapper and radio presenter with a visual impairment shares his story

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 3: Former JSE employee with paraplegia shares her story

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 4: Single amputee Randi Ndele shares his story

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 5: Disability must not be an obstacle to your life, says visually impaired community leader

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 6: Commission of Gender and Equality Commissioner with albinism shares her story

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 7: Journalist and para-athlete star Palesa Manaleng shares her story

Related: THRIVE Part 8: Mosala Makhetha shares his experience of being a Deaf person in SA

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 9: Northern Cape woman with Erb-Duchenne Palsy shares her story

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 10: Single amputee, Robert Masambo shares his story

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 11: A bank employee with visual impairment shares his story

Related: PODCAST: THRIVE Part 12: Politician Poppy Mocumi shares her story about disability

Related: [WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT] PODCAST: THRIVE Part 14: Amputee dancer, Seun Stew shares his story