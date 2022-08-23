Businessman Mbusi Nzimande became partially sighted when he was eight-years-old, due to retinal detachment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, retinal detachment is an emergency scenario in which a thin layer of tissue in the back of the eye, the retina, rips away from its normal position.

Retinal detachment separates the retinal cells from the layer of blood vessels that provides oxygen and nourishment. The longer retinal detachment goes untreated, the greater your risk of permanent vision loss in the affected eye.

The 2011 Census Data estimates that 11% of the population admit to having mild or severe visual impairment.

In this bi-weekly feature, Thrive, Nzimande shares his disability journey, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News producer, Lebo Tshangela.

He says, “When everyone is fighting for a stake in the economy, disabled people are fighting for recognition.”

Below is the full podcast:



