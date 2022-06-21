A Northern Cape woman, Carmen Wynne, was born with Cerebral Palsy in her left arm.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Cerebral Palsy is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

The Western Cape Government says it is estimated that for every 1 000 babies that are born in South Africa in a year, about 10 will have Cerebral Palsy.

Wynne shares her journey with the disability, personal achievements, aspirations and challenges with SABC Digital News Producer Lebo Tshangela in this bi-weekly feature, Thrive.

She says, “I always told myself that I might not do something the way somebody else would, but I would do it but differently.”

Below is the full podcast:



