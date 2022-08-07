The high crime rate, which includes gender-based violence and sexual harassment in the workplace as well as unemployment and unequal ...Read more
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, has called on all women in Gauteng to march to the High Court in...
The world’s climate is changing. All of us will ultimately be affected by climatic shifts – but some will be...
This year, South Africa will celebrate Women's Month under the theme:, “Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for...
There have been multiple instances of sexual violence against women and girls in the Lake Chad region since terrorism activity...
The families of the two girls who were killed at Ngwagane outside Creighton in southern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, are...
Chief of economic empowerment at UN Women, Dr Jemimah Njuki says as women make up almost half of the world's...
As the country celebrates Women's Month, the National Liquor Traders with their partners are set to launch a campaign for...
The community of Ngwagane area outside Creighton in southern KwaZulu-Natal is shocked by the brutal killing of two school girls...
The report looks at how South Africa's tax statistics tell a story of gender inequality in women's lower income levels...
African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson of the Social Transformation Committee, which is looking at policies surrounding Social Transformation, Lindiwe Sisulu,...
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has expressed shock following the gang...
There's a celebratory mood in South Africa as Banyana Banyana become the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions.
On Saturday, Zimbabweans took part in celebrating International Nelson Mandela Day by embarking on a fun run and raise funds...
The multibillion-rand local gun industry has not been spared from the supply chain disruptions faced by many industries as a...
The Legal Women's Centre says the landmark judgment on the recognition of Muslim marriages brings great relief for the rights...
If you are young, dynamic and have your entire life ahead of you, sorry to burst your bubble but in...