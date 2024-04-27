Mbeki calls on ANC’s communications team to up its game

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former African National Congress (ANC) president Thabo Mbeki has urged his party’s communications team to up its game.

He was speaking in Johannesburg last night at the launch of his Volume One of the ANC Today Letters covering the period from 2000 to 2004.

“Secretary-General I don’t how happy are you with the communications in the ANC. I think its insufficient communication from the ANC, Nomvula was saying the struggle continues precisely because the process of transformation in this country is going to take time, that communication is very important.”

[WATCH] The letters had very high impact globally, to a point where many in the international community would await the publication with as much anticipation as from those within South Africa.#ANCFriday #LetsDoMoreTogether https://t.co/6e4DrFr87T pic.twitter.com/RPuV0czAuB — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) April 26, 2024

Meanwhile,the party has thanked Mbeki for what it calls an inspiring and thought-provoking compilation of ANC Today weekly letters.

Mbeki launched Volume One of the governing party’s weekly letters from the ANC president in Johannesburg last night.

Several ANC members including the Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Nomvula Mokonyane attended the launch.

Mbalula used the occasion to tell Mbeki that the party’s renewal programme was beginning to bear fruit with those accused of corruption leaving the party.

“Thank you comrade President Mbeki for your profound counsel and intellectual gravitas and wisdom through weekly letters, we are proud to say this while you are still well and alive. You are indeed worth of being honored as Isithwalandwe, as I conclude comrade President we can report to you the organizational renewal, long live Thabo Mbeki Long Live.”

