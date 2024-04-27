President Ramaphosa to lead Freedom Day celebrations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today lead National Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The day marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democratic dispensation. The country’s first democratic election on April the 27th 1994 will also be commemorated.

Senior government officials including the Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and members of the Provincial Executive Council, as well as mayors, will join Ramaphosa at the celebrations.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the historic event of South Africa’s first democratic election, the Mayor of New York and other dignitaries held a flag raising ceremony.